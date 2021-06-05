Left Menu

Germany removes Italy, the Czech Republic from the list of risk areas

Germany is removing Italy, the Czech Republic and much of Austria from its list of risk areas, meaning most remaining travel restrictions will ease.The change of status announced by Germanys disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, takes effect on Sunday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 09:23 IST
Germany is removing Italy, the Czech Republic and much of Austria from its list of "risk areas," meaning most remaining travel restrictions will ease.

The change of status announced by Germany's disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, takes effect on Sunday. Austria is being removed with the exception of its two westernmost provinces, Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Some parts of Croatia and of Switzerland, including Zurich and Basel, are also dropped.

Countries classified as "virus variant areas" -- Germany's highest risk category -- must quarantine for 14 days, and travel is restricted to German citizens and residents. Britain remained the only European country in that category on the list published Friday. It also includes India, Nepal, Brazil and the addition of Uruguay

