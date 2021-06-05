Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more
Exclusive: COVID-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show - studies

COVID-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures in the world's fourth most populous country, authors of two new studies told Reuters. The country of 270 million has recorded 1.83 million positive cases, but epidemiologists have long believed the true scale of the spread has been obscured by a lack of testing and contact tracing.

Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event

For some in the U.S., the emergence of billions of red-eyed cicadas this spring after a 17-year slumber has been met with annoyance - particularly over their loud buzzing calls.

But for David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, it has presented a unique opportunity for collaboration.

Electric-van startups race for a 'golden ticket' order

The future of a bevy of commercial electric van startups seeking investor capital through blank-check IPOs rests largely in the hands of a small group of big companies, above all U.S. FedEx, DHL and Amazon. With each carrier having tens of thousands of vehicles in its global fleet, an order from a package delivery giant can launch a startup on the road to manufacturing scale and profitability, and serve as a marketing tool to win orders from other big customers.

Virgin Galactic to fly researcher to space for conducting experiments

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson's spaceship company, Virgin Galactic Holdings, said on Thursday it will fly researcher Kellie Gerardi to space for testing new healthcare technologies. Gerardi, a researcher with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will serve as a payload specialist and experiment with wearable sensor systems and syringe designs for use in space, among other things.

'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem

Using a snorkel and protective gloves, Panama Hutasoit dives down into the clear waters off the Indonesian island of Bali to pull away plastic from a "reef star" installed by her conservation group to encourage new coral growth. The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost 6,000 of the stars, hexagonal-shaped steel structures around a meter in diameter, in coral reefs across Bali. The stars bridge gaps in the reefs where coral has died, supporting regrowth.

