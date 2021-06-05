Left Menu

Floods, mudslides kill 3 in Sri Lanka, over 5,000 displaced

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 11:19 IST
Floods, mudslides kill 3 in Sri Lanka, over 5,000 displaced
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Flash floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka triggered by heavy rains have killed at least three people and left two missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said Saturday.

Rains have been pouring in six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Two people died in floods and one in a mudslide, said Pradeep Kodippili of the government's Disaster Management Center. Another two are missing in floods.

Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021