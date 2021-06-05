Left Menu

GJEPC seeks Maharashtra govt support for setting up jewellery park cluster project in Mumbai

The project, it said, is expected to create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh workers in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:46 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Gems and jewellery exporters body GJEPC on Saturday said it has sought support from the Maharashtra government for setting up of India Jewellery Park Mumbai (IJPM) mega cluster project.

A GJEPC (gems and jewellery export promotion council) delegation met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday to brief him about the project, and ''request immediate support from the state government on certain pressing issues,'' the council said in a statement.

Led by GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah, the delegation included Vice Chairman Vipul Shah, and India Jewellery Park Mumbai Chairman Kirit Bhansali.

During the meeting, Shah raised issues such as difficulties faced when opening current accounts with non-lending banks; waiving of stamp duty on imports of gold bullion in Maharashtra; stamp duty exemption on registration of sub-lease agreements by the SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone)-SEZ Units; and waiving of stamp duty on loan and security documents executed to avail export finance.

''The chief minister responded positively to a proposal from GJEPC to partner with it on the IJPM project. He suggested that the building should be conceived as an iconic and visionary edifice with the potential to become a famous Mumbai landmark and tourist attraction in Maharashtra,'' it said.

Thackeray advised the council that in order to keep manufacturing activities running and to prevent any adverse economic impact to the state caused by lockdown-type situations in the long run, the project should provide on-site low-cost housing facilities to workers, it said. The project, it said, is expected to create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh workers in the state. The council plans to set up the park with an investment of Rs 14,467 crore at Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

