Left Menu

Monsoon arrives in Maha; conditions favourable for advancement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:53 IST
Monsoon arrives in Maha; conditions favourable for advancement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The progress of the monsoon is as per our expectations, said Shubhangi Bhutto, director of the IMD's regional center.

''The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. It has officially reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district and its actual line is spread till Solapur and some parts of Marathwada, followed by some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,'' she said.

It is expected to bring showers to these regions, she added.

''Conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon,'' she said.

A few days back, the IMD had predicted that monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India, and below-normal in the east and northeast India.

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four percent, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021