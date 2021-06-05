Monsoon arrives in Maha; conditions favourable for advancement

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The progress of the monsoon is as per our expectations, said Shubhangi Bhutto, director of the IMD's regional center.

Advertisement

''The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. It has officially reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district and its actual line is spread till Solapur and some parts of Marathwada, followed by some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,'' she said.

It is expected to bring showers to these regions, she added.

''Conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon,'' she said.

A few days back, the IMD had predicted that monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India, and below-normal in the east and northeast India.

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four percent, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)