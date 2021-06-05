Discovery India partners with UN India and WWF India to launch #StopTheMelt campaign

Marking World Environment Day a campaign titled #StopTheMelt, raising awareness about the need for a greener and healthier Earth, was launched on Saturday by Discovery India in partnership with UN India and WWF India.

As part of the campaign, a special film was released to ignite hope for a better tomorrow with the help of a simple yet impactful call to action like tree plantation and avoiding plastic usage. Famous personalities such as actor-host Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Pratik Gandhi, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, film producer Shital Bhatia, tennis player Sania Mirza, and environmentalist Ivan Carter, Nigel Marven have supported the cause of re-analyzing one's habits and save the environment. ''We remain steadfast in our commitment to driving awareness about the need for reduction of human impact on the environment.

We are proud to extend our partnership with UN India and WWF India, two most powerful and recognized forces working relentlessly towards environment conservation,'' Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia- Discovery Inc said in a statement. The real-life entertainment channel also changed its logo to deepen understanding of the impact of global warming, and to ''encourage people to take action today for a better tomorrow.'' Ravi Singh, secretary-general & CEO, WWF, said the only way to deal with the dual threats of climate change and nature loss is to act in unison and the campaign highlights that need. ''This year, on World Environment Day, the focus is to invest our efforts to conserve, protect and restore our ecosystems, which is the solution to a sustainable future. WWF India has always taken pride to partner with Discovery India for campaigns driving the message to conserve nature and to secure a better future by putting both the health of people and our planet first,'' he said.

