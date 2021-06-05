Left Menu

Factory, brick kiln owners in Aligarh told to caution workers against drinking dumped liquor

Another man died on Friday in Aligarhs Kodiyagunj village and officials link it with the same stock of liquor found in the canal near Rohera village on June 2 by some brick kiln workers.All the victims, including women, in the June 2 hooch tragedy belonged to a group of around 120 migrant workers from Bihar.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:04 IST
District authorities here have asked factory and brick kiln owners to caution their workers about the grave danger of consuming booze that they may find dumped in canals and deserted areas by liquor vend owners fearing police raid after the recent hooch tragedies.

Posters have been also put up in several villages warning the locals to be wary of any liquor stock which they may discover hidden in their area, officials said.

Nine people have died after consuming spurious liquor found dumped in a canal near Rohera village in Jawan area, officials said on Friday. Another man died on Friday in Aligarh's Kodiyagunj village and officials link it with the same stock of liquor found in the canal near Rohera village on June 2 by some brick kiln workers.

All the victims, including women, in the June 2 hooch tragedy belonged to a group of around 120 migrant workers from Bihar. They were living in temporary shanties at the local brick kiln where they worked.

The 10 deaths are apart from people killed in the first case, in which 35 people are confirmed to have died of liquor poisoning. The number could be higher as reports of viscera exams on 52 more suspected victims are still awaited.

Since the first deaths in the hooch tragedy were reported on May 28, the police have been carrying out raids across the district to seize illegal liquor.

