NGT chairperson calls out authorities,citizens for restoration of ecosystem on World Environment Day

National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Saturday called out authorities and citizens for restoration of the environment and the ecosystem.

He had earlier said that there are huge gaps in compliance with environmental rules and there were clear governance deficits on the subject and higher authorities are not adequately concerned about the plight of the citizens.

''Let all citizens and authorities take the pledge on this World Environment Day 2021 to come together for ecosystem restoration, in keeping with long traditions of our ancient and great culture, for the happiness of all and for saving the Mother Earth,'' Justice Goel said in a message to the public on World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 and the theme for this year's event is ''promotion of biofuels for better environment''.

The NGT was established on October 18, 2010, under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources, including enforcement of any legal right relating to the environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Initially, the NGT was proposed to be set up at five places of sitting with New Delhi as the Principal Place of Sitting of the Tribunal and Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai shall be the other four places of sitting of the Tribunal.

