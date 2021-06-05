Left Menu

MP: Need building permission, plant a tree, says CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:32 IST
MP: Need building permission, plant a tree, says CM
  • Country:
  • India

Planting a tree will be mandatory to get permission from civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh for construction of buildings, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Addressing an event online to mark the day, the CM said the tree can be planted near one's home, or parks, schools, panchayat bhawans etc.

''In MP, building permission will be given on the mandatory clause that a tree be planted, even for constructing a house. Plant a tree near your home, or park, schools, panchayat bhawan etc,'' he said.

''This clause will be mandatory even if a house is being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,'' he added.

PTI LAL BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021