Science News Roundup: 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem; Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event

For some in the U.S., the emergence of billions of red-eyed cicadas this spring after a 17-year slumber has been met with annoyance - particularly over their loud buzzing calls.

But for David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, it has presented a unique opportunity for collaboration.

'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem

Using a snorkel and protective gloves, Pariama Hutasoit dives down into the clear waters off the Indonesian island of Bali to pull away plastic from a "reef star" installed by her conservation group to encourage new coral growth. The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost 6,000 of the stars, hexagonal-shaped steel structures around a meter in diameter, in coral reefs across Bali. The stars bridge gaps in the reefs where coral has died, supporting regrowth.

