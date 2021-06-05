Left Menu

Science News Roundup: 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem; Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event and more

The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost 6,000 of the stars, hexagonal-shaped steel structures around a metre in diameter, in coral reefs across Bali. The stars bridge gaps in the reefs where coral has died, supporting regrowth.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem; Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event and more
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event

For some in the U.S., the emergence of billions of red-eyed cicadas this spring after a 17-year slumber has been met with annoyance - particularly over their loud buzzing calls.

But for David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, it has presented a unique opportunity for collaboration.

'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem

Using a snorkel and protective gloves, Pariama Hutasoit dives down into the clear waters off the Indonesian island of Bali to pull away plastic from a "reef star" installed by her conservation group to encourage new coral growth. The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost 6,000 of the stars, hexagonal-shaped steel structures around a meter in diameter, in coral reefs across Bali. The stars bridge gaps in the reefs where coral has died, supporting regrowth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021