Left Menu

Torrential rains kill six in Sri Lanka; five others missing

Torrential rains battered Sri Lanka on Saturday, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and the death of six people, while fives others were reported missing, officials said.This is the third consecutive day of heavy rains, which began to lash six districts in the countrys southwest on Thursday night.On Saturday, over 20 centimetres of rain was recorded.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:39 IST
Torrential rains kill six in Sri Lanka; five others missing
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Torrential rains battered Sri Lanka on Saturday, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and the death of six people, while fives others were reported missing, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day of heavy rains, which began to lash six districts in the country's southwest on Thursday night.

On Saturday, over 20 centimetres of rain was recorded. Officials said at least 5,000 people have been displaced till now. Houses, farms and roads have been inundated. News channels showed stills of waterlogged main roads.

A family of four died when a heavy mound of earth crashed into their house in Devanagala village in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometers from capital Colombo, Disaster Management officials said.

''We have deployed the three armed forces and rescue officials in the badly-hit areas,'' said disaster management official Pradeep Kodippily. The Navy has been conducting rescue operations in inundated areas.

D Abeywardena, a senior irrigation department official, said sluice gates of all reservoirs have been opened.

Spokesman for the state power utility, Sulakshana Jayawardena, said all hydropower reservoirs were running at full capacity as catchment areas received heavy inflows.

''We have over 103,000 distressed electricity customers in four districts due to breakdown of powerlines caused by the rains,'' he said, adding that restoration works were delayed due to the extreme weather.

Weather officials said above 10 centimetres of rains is expected on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021