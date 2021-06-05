Nagaland: National highway infra dev body GM held on corruption charges

A general manager of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been arrested in Nagaland after a video circulated on social media purportedly showed him demanding one per cent commission from a contractor, the police said.

BD Jangade was arrested from the NHIDCL office after the Mokokchung district deputy commissioner lodged a complaint with the police against him on the basis of the video.

In the video, Jangade was purportedly seen demanding a cut of one per cent as his share in every work executed by contractors of road projects.

Police said that the NHIDCL official was in charge of Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Wokha, Longleng, Mon and a part of Kohima district since January 20, 2019, for the execution of national highway projects.

The NHIDCL is a fully owned company of the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Jangade was arrested on June 2.

