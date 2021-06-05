Haryana pollution control board begins 6-day webinar series on Environment Day

The environment pollution control board of Haryana on Saturday started a six-day webinar series on the World Environment Day, officials said.

Addressing teachers and students from colleges across Haryana after the inauguration ceremony, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Dheera Khandelwal said nature is a precious part of human life and efforts should be made to preserve it by planting more trees. She said poetry, story, drama, and science books related to conserving and protecting nature would be published for the nature clubs that are functional in all colleges across Haryana, an official statement said.

The keynote speaker at the function, Dinesh Kumar, Principal Scientist, ICAR New Delhi, discussed the scientific aspect of the importance of environmental protection in the ancient Indian tradition. He emphasised on the modern utility of the scientific importance of the basic principle of environmental protection in vedas, yoga shastra, dharma shastra, manusmriti, holy garden, yoga, Indian literature, Jainism and Buddhism. Environmental law can be made successful only by the integration of public culture with environmental law, he said. Pollution control board Member Secretary, S Narayanan said, the role of media in environmental protection would be discussed on June 6 while civil responsibility for nature conservation, building a green Haryana, challenge and solution of climate change and becoming an environmental watchdog will be discussed on other days till the culmination of the series on June 10.

