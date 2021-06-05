Left Menu

Delhi govt revamping hospitals; 610-bed facility coming up at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:09 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday said it is planning to construct a new 610-bed facility at the state-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, a dedicated paediatric hospital in the national capital.

In a bid to improve the national capital's health infrastructure, the Delhi government is revamping several existing hospitals to augment their bed capacity while also building new ones, it said in a statement.

As part of this drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited three medical facilities in the city to review the status of the construction work there.

Among the facilities being remodelled in order to meet the current as well as the future healthcare needs of the people of Delhi is the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the government said.

''A new block consisting of 460 beds dedicated to mother and child care is being built at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by the government,'' the health minister said in a tweet.

Besides the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, the Delhi government is working to increase the existing bed capacity of the Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan to 550, the statement noted.

''To make Delhi's health infrastructure the best in the world, we're giving a new shape to our hospitals. In this series, Dr. Hedgewar hospital is being remodelled by the @ArvindKejriwalGovt. The remodelling will add 350+ new beds to Delhi's healthcare infrastructure,'' Jain tweeted after a visit to the facility.

