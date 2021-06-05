Left Menu

2,688 beds vacant at Covid Care Centre in Erode: Minister

PTI | Erode | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday said there is no scarcity of beds for Covid patients in the district and needy patients can be provided for at the Covid Care Centre where there are 2,688 beds vacant.

Pointing this out after inspecting the construction work for two additional wards to accommodate 600 patients at the Erode Government Medical College Hospital at Perundurai, the Minister said till Saturday 2,35,960 people have been vaccinated.

Of this number, 44.929 were in the age group of 18 and 44, he said.

While inspecting the SWAB testing centre, the Minister appealed to all to wear masks properly and maintain social distance.

Later, he inaugurated a 21,000 tree-planting programme on 4 acres of land in the SIPCOT industrial growth centre at Perundurai.

