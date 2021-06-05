4 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal

Four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased were out in the open in different parts of Jamalpur block when lightning struck them, he said.

Advertisement

Jamalpur Block Development Officer Subhankar Majumdar said he will do his best to make sure that the next of kin of the deceased get monetary assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)