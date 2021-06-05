'Hypocrisy': Puri slams Cong for its criticism of Centra Vista project

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hit out at the Congress for opposing the Centra Vista Avenue redevelopment and new Parliament building projects, and accused its government in Rajasthan of constructing 160 ''luxurious houses'' for MLAs at a cost of Rs 266 crore.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister alleged that building bylaws have been flouted by the Rajasthan government for constructing the ''luxurious houses'' for the legislators.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Union government over the central vista redevelopment project, terming it a ''criminal wastage'' and asked the dispensation to focus on people's lives amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

''Congress opposed ongoing work on Central Vista Avenue & new Parliament but its govt begins work on 160 luxurious houses for Rajasthan MLAs for ₹266 cr. Building bylaws flouted. 28 mtr tall building allowed as a “special case” against a 15 mtr rule. Special Case of Hypocrisy!,'' Puri tweeted Saturday.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the central vista redevelopment project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people''s lives.

