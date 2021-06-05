Left Menu

J&K: Leopard caught alive in Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:58 IST
A leopard was caught alive by officials of the police and wildlife departments in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a day after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a wild cat in the area.

The girl went missing from the lawn of her house in Ompora Housing Colony in the district on Thursday evening and the remains of her body were found in a nearby forest area during a search operation on Friday morning.

Though the leopard was caught from a locality near the victim’s house, the officials did not confirm whether it was the same animal.

“In the efforts to safeguard the lives of people, Budgam Police along with the wildlife department caught a leopard alive in Khudpora Khansahab area of Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.

He said police received information from the locals of the area that a wild animal was roaming in residential localities of Khansahib and other adjoining areas.

“Wildlife officials along with police personnel visited the area and captured the leopard alive without causing any injury to it,” the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

