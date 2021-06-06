Left Menu

Haryana dy commissioners asked to complete drone mapping in 89 days for Svamitva scheme

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:26 IST
Haryana dy commissioners asked to complete drone mapping in 89 days for Svamitva scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy commissioners of Haryana were on Saturday asked to complete drone mapping of villages within 89 days for implementation of Svamitva Yojana in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal presided over a meeting with deputy commissioners here to review the progress of implementation of the scheme, an official statement said.

The Svamitva scheme was launched in April last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the record of rights to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.

The scheme also aims to enable monetisation of rural residential assets for credit and other financial services.

Asking the officials to complete the drone mapping work within 89 days, Kaushal said a meeting will soon be held with the Survey of India and the deputy commissioners of Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Palwal and Faridabad to settle demarcation disputes along the border of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection; Australia's Victoria state reports five new COVID-19 cases, Delta cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy f...

 Global
3
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021