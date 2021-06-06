Haryana dy commissioners asked to complete drone mapping in 89 days for Svamitva scheme

Deputy commissioners of Haryana were on Saturday asked to complete drone mapping of villages within 89 days for implementation of Svamitva Yojana in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal presided over a meeting with deputy commissioners here to review the progress of implementation of the scheme, an official statement said.

Advertisement

The Svamitva scheme was launched in April last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the record of rights to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.

The scheme also aims to enable monetisation of rural residential assets for credit and other financial services.

Asking the officials to complete the drone mapping work within 89 days, Kaushal said a meeting will soon be held with the Survey of India and the deputy commissioners of Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Palwal and Faridabad to settle demarcation disputes along the border of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)