Nearly 200 commercial tax lawyers vaccinated

Nearly 200 commercial tax lawyers and staff were vaccinated to ensure their safety amid the Covid pandemic, Bar Council vice-chairman Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay said here on Monday.

The Covid vaccination programme at the behest of the Commercial Tax Bar Association was conducted during the weekend, he said.

Advertisement

Commissioner, Sales Tax (GST), Khalid Aizaz Anwar and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner Binod Kumar attended the programme at the state's Sales Tax headquarters at Beliaghata here, Mukhopadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)