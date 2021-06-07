Left Menu

Nearly 200 commercial tax lawyers vaccinated

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:50 IST
Nearly 200 commercial tax lawyers vaccinated
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 200 commercial tax lawyers and staff were vaccinated to ensure their safety amid the Covid pandemic, Bar Council vice-chairman Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay said here on Monday.

The Covid vaccination programme at the behest of the Commercial Tax Bar Association was conducted during the weekend, he said.

Commissioner, Sales Tax (GST), Khalid Aizaz Anwar and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner Binod Kumar attended the programme at the state's Sales Tax headquarters at Beliaghata here, Mukhopadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021