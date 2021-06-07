Kimberly-Clark India partners with Plastics for Change India Foundation for project Ghar

US-based personal care corporation Kimberly-Clark India on Monday said it has launched 'Project Ghar' in partnership with the Plastics for Change India Foundation, to deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India.

Over a period of six months, a total of 30 tonne of single-use and multi-layered plastic will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region of Karnataka, the company said in a statement. Once successful, the project will be extended to several other parts of the country as well.

''In today's rapidly evolving circular economy it is critical to implement innovative solutions to improve our collective environmental footprint. Our partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for Project Ghar is one such initiative, which presents us with a unique opportunity towards delivering on our global sustainability vision and also makes a real difference in communities where we operate," Kimberly-Clark India Managing Director Mainak Dhar said.

In the partnership, channel partners like Ricron Panels will collect and convert the non-recyclable plastic waste into sheets that are used as the building material for these houses. The houses are lighter and more durable than cement sheets or ply, can resist wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour, have no heating issues and will provide durability for close to 30 years. Along with improved sanitization and safe living conditions, each house will also generate livelihood opportunities for 30 waste pickers each day, the statement added.

