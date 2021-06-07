Left Menu

Divisional Commissioner inspects ongoing work on Jammu-Akhnoor road project

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:23 IST
Divisional Commissioner inspects ongoing work on Jammu-Akhnoor road project
Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of the delay in the ongoing work on the Jammu-Akhnoor road project, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has sought that penalty be imposed on erring contractors.

After an inspection of the worksite, Langer asked National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is implementing the project, to complete the work by December this year, according to an official spokesperson.

Four-laning of the 30-km road began in October 2018 and is scheduled to be completed this year. The Rs 917-crore project is part of the Prime Minister's Development Package announced in 2015.

Langer requested NHIDCL to invoke penalty clauses on erring contractors with immediate effect for the delay in work on packages 2 and 3 of the road project.

Langer asked NHIDCL officials to set weekly, monthly targets and expedite the work for its timely completion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021