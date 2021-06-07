Divisional Commissioner inspects ongoing work on Jammu-Akhnoor road project
Taking note of the delay in the ongoing work on the Jammu-Akhnoor road project, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has sought that penalty be imposed on erring contractors.
After an inspection of the worksite, Langer asked National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is implementing the project, to complete the work by December this year, according to an official spokesperson.
Four-laning of the 30-km road began in October 2018 and is scheduled to be completed this year. The Rs 917-crore project is part of the Prime Minister's Development Package announced in 2015.
Langer requested NHIDCL to invoke penalty clauses on erring contractors with immediate effect for the delay in work on packages 2 and 3 of the road project.
Langer asked NHIDCL officials to set weekly, monthly targets and expedite the work for its timely completion.
