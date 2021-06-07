Heavy rain warning in coastal Maha; CM asks officials to stay alert

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the state administration to stay alert and be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state during this week.

The CM in a statement said patients, including COVID-19, should not face any hurdle in their treatment.

Advertisement

People living in low-lying areas, dilapidated buildings, and landslide-prone areas should be moved to safer places, he told the state administration.

He also asked guardian ministers to convene meetings of district disaster management authorities.

''There is a forecast of heavy rains from June 9 to 12 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan region...prepare yourself to face any eventuality,'' he said.

Thackeray directed the administration at the state and district levels to work in coordination and ensure people do not face any hardships.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai in a tweet said, ''Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Increase in rainfall activity expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June.'' In another tweet, the RMC said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Aurangabad, and Latur during the next three-four hours.

The IMD's head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar in a tweet said, ''Pl see the severe weather warnings given by IMD today for coming 5 days. From 10th June onward enhancement in rainfall is seen over Konkan, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy at isolated places.

The trend is likely to continue. pl, watch IMD updates.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)