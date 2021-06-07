Left Menu

Odisha: Villages in Jajpur's Binjharpur block announce shutdown

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:18 IST
Sarpanchs of Binjharpur block in Odisha's Jajpur district have decided to impose a shutdown in their panchayat areas amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made after all 29 panchayats of the block passed a resolution to this effect.

A copy of the resolution was also sent to the district collector, seeking cooperation to impose the shutdown.

The shutdown will be imposed in two phases -- from June 8 to June 10, and June 14 to June 17, the resolution said.

There will be no shutdown on June 11, and June 12 and 13 will be covered by the weekend shutdown imposed by the state government.

Sarpanch of Mansada panchayat Rama Chandra Behera said the decision was taken following discussions with residents, local market committees and traders.

Binjharpur block reported 1,664 COVID-19 cases till Sunday.

''Due to violation of social distancing norms in the villages and rural markets, the COVID-19 cases in the block witnessed a surge. The markets will be more crowded as both Raja and Sabitri festivals are approaching,'' said Uttangara sarpanch Minati Sahoo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

