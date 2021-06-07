Left Menu

Appointment orders issued to 100 nurses

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:07 IST
Appointment orders issued to 100 nurses
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, June 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K N Nehru on Monday issued appointment orders to 100 women to work as temporary nurses at various government hospitals to assist in vaccinating against Covid-19.

Nehru, who was here to review the steps taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said the measures taken after the visits of Chief Minister M K Stalin to Coimbatore district have reduced the incidence of the disease by nearly 60 per cent.

The nurses would get a consolidated salary of Rs 12,000, he said.

The Corporation has set up 38 centres from where Covishield vaccines were given and so far 2.01 lakh people have been inoculated in the Corporation limits, Nehru said.

He also reviewed the functioning of Covid war room, progress of construction of various projects under Smart City and multi-level parking facility in the city, an official release said.

His Cabinet colleagues K Ramachanderan and R Chakrapani, district Collector S Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian and other senior officials were present.

PTI nvm NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021