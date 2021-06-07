20 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal
- Country:
- India
At least 20 persons were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal on Monday, a state disaster management official said.
Nine persons died in Murshidabad, nine persons were killed in Hooghly and two others lost their lives in Purba Medinipur district, the official said.
Three more persons were also injured in lightning strikes in the Murshidabad district and were admitted to the Jangipur hospital for treatment, he said.
The districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, received heavy thunder showers since afternoon, which the weather office said were pre-monsoon rains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Jangipur
- Bengal
- Purba Medinipur
- Murshidabad
ALSO READ
Flight services at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda airports may be hit by cyclone: AAI
Cyclone Yaas: All vessels to be taken inside dock, ships tied properly to avoid loss at Kolkata port
Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata port to suspend operations from May 25
Bandhan group revives Kolkata Police hospital
Bandhan Bank to revive Kolkata Police hospital