20 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal

At least 20 persons were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

Nine persons died in Murshidabad, nine persons were killed in Hooghly and two others lost their lives in Purba Medinipur district, the official said.

Three more persons were also injured in lightning strikes in the Murshidabad district and were admitted to the Jangipur hospital for treatment, he said.

The districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, received heavy thunder showers since afternoon, which the weather office said were pre-monsoon rains.

