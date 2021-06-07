Left Menu

New study to help accurate estimation of black carbon over Himalayas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:06 IST
New study to help accurate estimation of black carbon over Himalayas
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists have made extensive observations of black carbon and elemental carbon and estimated monthly and wavelength-dependent values of mass absorption cross-section (MAC) over the central Himalayan region for the first time.

An accurate estimation of black carbon (BC), the second-most important global warming pollutant after carbon dioxide, will now be possible using optical instruments in the Himalayan region, thanks to a parameter called MAC specific to the region that scientists have estimated.

It will also improve the performance of numerical weather prediction and climate models.

''Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), in collaboration with scientists from the University of Delhi, IIT Kanpur and Space Physics Laboratory, ISRO, have made extensive observations of black carbon and elemental carbon and estimated monthly and wavelength-dependent values of MAC over the central Himalayan region for the first time,'' the DST said in a statement.

The researchers have derived the values of MAC, an essential parameter which is used for obtaining black carbon mass concentrations.

In a study published in the 'Asia-Pacific Journal of Atmospheric Sciences', Priyanka Srivastava and her PhD supervisor Manish Naja have calculated the annual mean value of MAC and found it to be significantly lower than the constant value used earlier.

These lower values are a result of transport of processed (not fresh) air pollution emissions at this otherwise clean site.

It is found that these changes are caused by the seasonal variability of biomass burning, air mass variation, and meteorological parameters.

According to the ARIES team, these higher resolution multi-wavelength and long-term observations used in calculating MAC will help improve the performance of numerical weather prediction and climate models in estimating the warming effects caused by BC emissions.

The precise knowledge on BC at various wavelengths will help in source apportionment studies done to constrain the sources of BC emissions. This can thus serve as important information to form the mitigation policies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021