Fire at Pune's National Chemical Laboratory; none hurt

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a facility of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) here on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze started at around1.45 pm at one of the laboratories located on the NCL premises in the Pashan area of Pune city and fire tenders and personnel were immediately rushed to the spot, they said.

Flames, which erupted at the laboratory number 180 in the main building of NCL, were later doused, the officials said.

''A major accident was averted by quickly shifting flammableorganic solvents kept in the lab with the help of staff,'' they said.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

NCL, established in 1950, is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The prestigious lab is known for its excellence in scientific research in chemistry, chemical engineering as well as industrial research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

