Mumbai civic body launches second girder of Hancock bridge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:17 IST
The Mumbai civic body successfully launched a second 675-tonne girder at the Hancock bridge across the railway track near Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Monday.

The Central Railway had demolished the British era bridge located between Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations in 2016 due to its low height. The BMC is rebuilding it to end the inconvenience experienced by lakhs of residents in the area.

The BMC Official said due to the launching of the second girder, the work of the approach road to the bridge, widening of the road and evacuation of the project-affected structures will be undertaken henceforth.

He said launching the girder is an important milestone in rebuilding the bridge which will connect Mazgaon and Dongri areas by road.

The first girder for the Hancock bridge was launched in July 2020. In January 2021, it was opened for pedestrian movement.

