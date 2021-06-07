Left Menu

Jain inspects two health infra project sites in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday visited the sites of two health infrastructure projects which will incorporate modern facilities, officials said.

In a series of tweets, he shared details about the status of the projects and pictures of the sites.

''Delhi government is remodelling its healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art technologies. In this series, a new hospital building is being constructed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by the Delhi government. This will add 350+ beds to Delhi's healthcare system,'' Jain tweeted.

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. This new building will add 362 new beds to Delhi's health infrastructure, the officials said.

After the construction of the building, the existing bed capacity of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital will get expanded from 300 to 662.

Later, Jain visited the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

The Delhi government is giving a new shape to this healthcare facility. For this, a new 463-bed block, dedicated to mother and child care, is being constructed.

''A new building for mother & child care is being made by the Delhi Govt at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini. This will enhance its existing bed capacity from 500 to 963 beds,'' the health minister tweeted.

The current developments are part of the Delhi government's efforts to strengthen the city's existing healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities so that it could serve the people not just in the present time but for several decades, officials said.

Jain has inspected several healthcare project sites in the last few days. PTI KND RC

