Left Menu

Rain lashes Mumbai; MeT dept calls it pre-monsoon showers

You can call it pre-monsoon showers, but certainly not the south-west monsoon, she said.These are no indications of onset of the monsoon here as yet, the official said.There has to be less variation and rains have to be widespread to be called as monsoon showers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:44 IST
Rain lashes Mumbai; MeT dept calls it pre-monsoon showers
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the MeT department termed it as pre- monsoon showers.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar here till 11 am.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district.

But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon has still not progressed to Mumbai.

When contacted, Shubhangi Bhute, director at the RMC Mumbai, termed the present rainfall in the city as ''convective precipitation''.

''You can observe that there is thunder, lightning and a constant variation in the intensity of the showers. You can call it pre-monsoon showers, but certainly not the south-west monsoon,'' she said.

These are no indications of onset of the monsoon here as yet, the official said.

''There has to be less variation and rains have to be widespread (to be called as monsoon showers). Apart from Mumbai, there should be rains over central Maharashtra also.

Then only we can identify it as the south-west (SW) monsoon, she said.

The official further said going by the present observations, the SW monsoon onset here could be declared after a couple of days- by June 10.

''There is also an off-shore trough in the Arabian Sea, but it is weak. Had it been strong, it could have helped in the advancement of the monsoon,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021