IHCL-BACL pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

It will be a combination of a 450-room'Vivanta' and a 325-room ginger hotel, the hospitality company said in a statement.

This will be a management contract with BACL to operate another hotel at BLR Airport whereIHCLalready operatesTaj in Bangalore.

BACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at BLR Airport as a destination of mixed-use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centers, and a central park.

The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment, and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows, it was noted.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, Puneet Chhatwal, said: ''This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market.'' With the addition of this hotel, IHCLwill has 12 hotels in Bengaluru, the statement said.

