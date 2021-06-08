LeadSquared to hire 100 sales executives through the ‘Rainmaker’ challenge across India

Challenge is open to fresh graduates & professionals from 11th-16th June,2021 Bengaluru, 8th June, 2021: LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS (full form as well pls in the beginning once) company, known for its sales automation solutions, today announced that it plans to hire up to 100 sales executives through its recruitment ‘Rainmaker’ challenge in association with Mettl. The challenge will run from June 11th to June 16th, 2021. The Rainmaker Challenge, which has already received more than 1000 applications, is open to both fresh graduates and experienced professionals who can apply up to June 10th, 2021. The top candidates stand a chance to be hired by LeadSquared and be placed in its India offices. LeadSquared is taking a new approach of recruitment that will focus on finding the best sales talent – “the Rainmakers” who think unconventionally, take risks, make decisions fast, work collaboratively, and deal with real-time challenges efficiently. Nilesh Patel, CEO, LeadSquared says, “As we grow rapidly as a product company , we are constantly on the lookout for the best to be a part of LeadSquared. The Rainmaker Challenge is a unique initiative to attract the best sales talent out there and support our business growth.” The challenge consists of two assessments with an online interview starting from Round 1(June 11th -June 13th, 2021): Sales Profiler Assessment; this round will test a candidate’s behavioral, personal attributes, work orientation, interpersonal skills, sales aptitude, and cognitive capabilities. On clearing Round 1, candidates will be directed to Round 2 (June 15th -June 16th)- Speech X Assessment; this round will test spoken English, and conversational skills, which are instrumental for a Rainmaker. The top 50 contestants will get to walk away with exciting prizes. There will also be a virtual Face to Face interview with LeadSquared, which will assess the candidate’s role and culture fitment with LeadSquared. The participation and eligibility criteria are Graduates/Postgraduates of any discipline with 0 – 3 years of experience and have a minimum of 55% or equivalent CGPA in 10th/12th. Register for the challenge at https://xathon.mettl.com/event/rainmaker_LeadSquared About LeadSquared: LeadSquared offers intelligent automation of Sales Execution and Marketing processes for organizations worldwide. Today, over 1000+ customers across 25 countries tackle their sales and marketing challenges and drive their businesses effectively and efficiently using LeadSquared.

LeadSquared believes in bringing the best out of its people. The company ensures that there is a friendly and open work environment where employees are valued, appreciated, and encouraged to bring unique ideas to the table. Learning and growth are a part of everything at LeadSquared and hustlers who are proactively looking for ways to grow, and ready to go beyond their comfort zone are always welcome to join the force. For more information about LeadSquared, check out https://www.LeadSquared.com/ About Mercer l Mettl: Mercer | Mercer | Mettl provides an Online Assessment Platform which delivers efficient, cost-effective, and technology-driven skill assessments that help organizations to build winning teams by taking credible people decisions across two key areas: Acquisition and Development.

Mercer | Mercer | Mettl is currently partnering with over 4,000 global companies, 31 sector skill councils, and 150+ educational institutes across 90+ countries. Mercer | Mettl has been acquired by Mercer in 2018, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth, and career, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people.

For more information, visit www.mettl.com. Follow Mercer | Mercer | Mettl on LinkedIn Mercer | Mettl and Twitter @MercerMettl

