No let up in heat wave in Rajasthan for next 2 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:03 IST
Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in various districts of Rajasthan for the next two days, a MeT department official said on Monday.

At 45 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was recorded the hottest place in the state in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said.

According to the local MeT centre, the maximum temperature in the state increased by two-three degrees Celsius during the same period.

Due to the formation of a pressure area over western Rajasthan, strong winds of 30 to 35 km/h in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner division are likely to flow for the next three-four days.

The department has issued warnings for heat wave conditions in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather in most of the parts of the state is likely to remain dry for the next three-four days, the MeT centre predicted.

Light rain is likely in districts of Udaipur and Kota divisions on Tuesday, the official said.

