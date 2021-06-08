Left Menu

Palm fronds and stones: creating reefs to heal Tunisia's polluted seas

Members of the Notre Grand Bleu organisation make the reefs from palm branches fixed to the seabed with stones to create spaces for cuttlefish and other creatures to lay eggs. Pollution - caused by climate change, untreated sewage, plastics, fish farming and industrial discharges - has affected much of the Tunisian coast, said the organisation's president, Ahmed Souki.

Reuters | Monastir | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:31 IST
Palm fronds and stones: creating reefs to heal Tunisia's polluted seas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian environmentalists are trying to fight pollution damage along their country's Mediterranean shores by installing artificial reefs to encourage sea life. Members of the Notre Grand Bleu organisation make the reefs from palm branches fixed to the seabed with stones to create spaces for cuttlefish and other creatures to lay eggs.

Pollution - caused by climate change, untreated sewage, plastics, fish farming and industrial discharges - has affected much of the Tunisian coast, said the organisation's president, Ahmed Souki. However, the organisation says it cannot afford a scientific study to assess how widely pollution has killed off sea life in Tunisian waters.

It has started creating the artificial reefs off Monastir, a popular beach resort. "We wanted to be part of the solution, by placing palm branches with stones," said Manel Ben Ismail, a director at the group.

In the past, coastal farmers would throw palm fronds into the sea after harvesting dates. On the seabed the plants fostered marine life, said Souki. "We wanted to return to this technique," he added.

The organisation said it was too early to provide data on the success of its scheme. But video footage shows sea urchins and other creatures using the artificial reefs it has created.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021