DDA approves key proposals, including one related to oxygen plants at hospitals

The DDA on Tuesday approved modifications in the Unified Building Byelaws 2016, granting exemption from notice and building permits for the installation of liquid medical oxygen plants on the ground level of the hospitals, subject to certain conditions, officials said.

This was among the several proposals cleared by the urban body at its Authority meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, here.

After detailed deliberations, many key proposals were approved by the Authority, including to allow the DDA to undertake the development of and sanction building plans for its in situ slum rehabilitation projects under the Pradhan Mantri was Yojana (PMAY) falling in the denotified areas, the officials said.

To ensure that the medical oxygen infrastructure is facilitated in the city hospitals to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Authority has approved the amendment to the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016, the DDA said in a release.

The amendment will allow oxygen-related infrastructure such as PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen etc. free from FAR and ground coverage in the setback or open area of the existing hospital premises, it added.

Further, no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for the erection or installation of a PSA plant or a liquid medical oxygen plant and similar related infrastructure in hospitals if it is on the ground level and in open or setback areas. However, fire safety clearance, PESO and other mandatory clearances, wherever applicable, will be required.

This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in the GNCT of Delhi. It will reduce the city's reliance on other states for oxygen, the DDA said.

A proposal on disposal of group housing plots for the construction of small-size dwelling units, not exceeding a carpet area of 60 sq.mtr, for providing affordable houses was also given the nod, the officials said.

In view of the current economic situation, the existing rates of additional FAR and conversion charges are not to be increased for all categories of properties and land rates for the computation of misuse charges, they added.

A proposal on extension of the date of approval for the redevelopment plans of standalone godowns in the non-conforming areas up to December 31, 2023 and extension of the existing rates of EDCs upto August 15, 2022, leviable on the godowns and godown clusters in Narela, was also approved.

A proposal to modify the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 with respect to the development control norms for unauthorised colonies for final notification by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was also given a nod by the Authority.

Public comments and suggestions will be invited on a proposal for change in land use from residential (redevelopment) to transportation for a multi-level car parking at Idgah Road, Zone A, the sources said.

A proposal on the review of policy for the fixation of the reserve price in respect of unsold inventory of built-up shops, units by effecting a reduction in the reserve price was also given a go-ahead at the meeting.

