C'garh: Injured tigress rescued, shifted to zoo for treatment

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress with a wound on its back was on Tuesday rescued from Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district and shifted to Kanan Pendari Zoo in Bilaspur for treatment, an official said.

The tigress, around 12 years of age, was seen moving in Sambhardhasan circle under Chhaparwa range of ATR over the past couple of days and on Monday forest staffers informed that it may be injured as it was sitting at one place for a long time, said Satyadev Sharma, Deputy Director of ATR.

''The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) PV Narsingh Rao and a rescue team from Raipur reached ATR on Monday, accompanied by Dr Sandip Agrawal from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The tigress was tranquilised on Tuesday morning and shifted to Kanan Pendari where she is being treated,'' he said.

The wound seems to be an old one though an in-depth examination of it would be done soon, he added.

