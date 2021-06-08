Left Menu

Six killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:42 IST
Six killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenagers were killed when lightning struck them at a village in Ramgarh district, an official said.

The incident happened when the boys who were playing cricket had taken shelter under a tree at Gosi village on Monday.

Two others were injured in the lightning strike.

In yet another incident, three people were killed in a road accident in Latehar district on Monday.

Three members of a family from Boda village identified as Kasim Ansari, Subeda Khatun, and Joba Parween died in the accident on Ranchi-Medininagar Road, a police officer said.

PTI CORR NAM MM MM

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021