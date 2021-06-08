Six killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand
PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Three teenagers were killed when lightning struck them at a village in Ramgarh district, an official said.
The incident happened when the boys who were playing cricket had taken shelter under a tree at Gosi village on Monday.
Two others were injured in the lightning strike.
In yet another incident, three people were killed in a road accident in Latehar district on Monday.
Three members of a family from Boda village identified as Kasim Ansari, Subeda Khatun, and Joba Parween died in the accident on Ranchi-Medininagar Road, a police officer said.
PTI CORR NAM MM MM
Advertisement