Left Menu

Maha: Leopard returns to biodiversity park days after entering Nagpur city

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:53 IST
Maha: Leopard returns to biodiversity park days after entering Nagpur city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that had strayed into Maharashtra's Nagpur city over 10 days ago, has returned to Ambazari Biodiversity Park, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The animal, which spotted at the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) on May 28, moved to VNIT, PDKV and Maharajbagh Zoo area, said deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Nagpur division Dr Bharat Singh Hada.

At least 24 camera traps were installed at Ambazari Biodiversity Park, from where the leopard was said to have strayed into the city, the official said in a release.

The animal was spotted in one of the camera traps at the park on Sunday night and when a search team inspected the area on foot and found pugmarks, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021