Temple land documents in TN to go online on Wednesday

Ownership documents pertaining to the lands belonging to temples under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments (HR & CE) Department, across the state, will be uploaded on its website on Wednesday.

Particulars of the lands to the extent of 3,43,647 acres will be published in the first phase out of a total of 4,78,272 acres of land identified to belong to the temples in the state.

''Nearly 70 per cent of the total property containing the ownership documents will be uploaded,'' HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are over 36,000 temples under the department's control and the verification of title deeds was on, he said.

''Title deeds of temple lands were corroborated with the software available with the state Revenue department.

These were classified into three categories viz. fully compatible, partly compatible and new group,'' he added.

About 3,43,647 acres currently identified as compatible and the 'A' Register / Urban Land Survey Record and Cita of those lands will be published on the department's website on Wednesday for public viewing, the minister said.

Steps will be taken to ensure that the title deeds of all the lands belonging to the temples are in the name of the temples concerned, Sekar Babu said.PTI JSPSS PTI PTI

