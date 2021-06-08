Centre sanctions Rs 700 Cr for double-lane tunnel in Mussoorie

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for the construction of a double-lane tunnel in Mussoorie to decongest traffic in the Queen of Hills.

The 2.74-km double-lane tunnel is to be built between Mussoorie's Mall Road and the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy along National Highway 707A.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari through a tweet.

Thanking the Union minister for sanctioning the amount for the project, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the construction of the tunnel will not only ease the traffic in Mussoorie, but also help in relief-and-rescue operations in case of a disaster.

It will also improve connectivity to the tribal-dominated Jaunsar Bawar area and help in its development, he said.

Rawat met Gadkari in Delhi on Monday to request him to clear the amount for the project.

