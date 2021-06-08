K'taka CM directs officials to speed up land acquisition process for PRR in Bengaluru

With foreign companies evincing interest in building the Peripheral Ring Road in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) here where a decision to this effect was taken.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said, ''Companies from Turkey, Israel and Switzerland have evinced interest to take up the Peripheral Ring Road works.

Tender has to be finalised immediately and placed before the cabinet for approval. The Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process.'' Many other measures were taken to improve the city infrastructure and mop up revenues of the BDA by speeding up the process of e-auction of plots, flats and corner sites, the statement said and added that he also directed officials to develop commercial complexes of BDA on the basis of public private partnership.

According to the statement, last year, the BDA's revenue was Rs 2,066.72 crore, of which Rs 1,332.44 crore was spent.

This year Rs 9,530 crore revenue is expected.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide information about the total assets owned by the Authority based on the Land Audit Survey and appoint expert lawyers to strengthen the law division of BDA as 6,431 cases were pending in different courts.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)