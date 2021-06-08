Left Menu

Hottest day in Kashmir, mercury settles 6 deg C above normal

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:45 IST
Hottest day in Kashmir, mercury settles 6 deg C above normal
Srinagar city and other parts in Kashmir on Tuesday recorded the hottest day of the season this year as mercury in the Valley settled more than six degrees above normal, officials said.

Srinagar city recorded a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, the officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 6.4 degrees above normal for this time of the year, they said.

The officials said other weather stations in the Valley also recorded unusually higher temperatures.

Kupwara recorded 34 degrees Celsius, followed by Qazigund (33.4 degrees Celsius) and Pahalgam (29.4 degrees Celsius).

