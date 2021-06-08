DDA approves key proposals, including one related to medical O2 plants at hospitals

The DDA approved modifications in the Unified Building Byelaws 2016 on Tuesday, granting exemption from notice and building permits for the installation of liquid medical oxygen plants on the ground level of hospitals, subject to certain conditions, officials said.

The move seeks to ensure that the medical oxygen infrastructure is facilitated in the city hospitals to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, they added.

This was among the several proposals cleared by the urban body at its Authority meeting held online and chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

After detailed deliberations, many key proposals were approved by the Authority, including to allow the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to undertake the development of and sanction building plans for its in situ slum rehabilitation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) falling in the denotified areas, the officials said.

To ensure that the medical oxygen infrastructure is facilitated in the city hospitals to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Authority has approved the amendment to the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016, the DDA said in a release.

The amendment will allow oxygen-related infrastructure such as PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants, liquid medical oxygen etc. free from FAR (floor-area ratio) and ground coverage in the setback or open area of the existing hospital premises, it added.

Further, no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for the erection or installation of a PSA plant or a liquid medical oxygen plant and similar related infrastructure in hospitals if it is on the ground level and in open or setback areas. However, fire safety clearance, PESO and other mandatory clearances, wherever applicable, will be required.

This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in Delhi. It will reduce the city's reliance on other states for the life-saving gas, the DDA said.

Further, according to information received from the Delhi Fire Services, the oxygen plants having an area of less than 250 square metre are not covered under Rule 27(9) of the Delhi Fire Service Rules 2010 and therefore, a fire safety certificate is not required, subject to certain conditions on ensuring safety measures.

The proposed amendment will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the final approval. On the receipt of the approval, it shall be notified by the DDA.

A proposal on disposal of group housing plots for the construction of small-size dwelling units, not exceeding a carpet area of 60 sq.mtr, for providing affordable houses was also given the nod, the officials said.

In view of the current economic situation, the existing rates of additional FAR and conversion charges are not to be increased for all categories of properties and land rates for the computation of misuse charges, they added.

A proposal on extension of the date of approval for the redevelopment plans of standalone godowns in the non-conforming areas up to December 31, 2023 and extension of the existing rates of EDCs up to August 15, 2022, leviable on the godowns and godown clusters in Narela, was also approved.

A proposal to modify the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 with respect to the development control norms for unauthorised colonies for final notification by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was also given a nod by the Authority.

Public comments and suggestions will be invited on a proposal for change in land use from residential (redevelopment) to transportation for a multi-level car parking at Idgah Road, Zone A, the officials said.

A proposal on a review of the policy for the fixation of the reserve price in respect of unsold inventory of built-up shops and units by effecting a reduction in the reserve price was also given a go-ahead at the meeting.

