Maha: 2 civic officials suspended for dereliction of duty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 09:47 IST
An assistant commissioner and the city development chief of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation here in Maharashtra have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.

The two officials were expected to follow legal formalities and remove unauthorized stalls on Khadipar road in Bhiwandi town which they did not do, the civic body's spokesperson said in a release. Hence, they were placed under suspension on Tuesday following an order from the civic commissioner, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

