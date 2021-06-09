Left Menu

CSIR-IICT enter into licensing agreement for synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose

Recently, 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval for use in Covid-19 patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:14 IST
CSIR-IICT enter into licensing agreement for synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, (IICT), a constituent laboratory of CSIR and Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, based in Hyderabad have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG). Recently, 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval for use in Covid-19 patients. It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting approval from DCGI, New Delhi. Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialize the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which has the accreditations, by global regulatory agencies.

Dr Srivari Chandrashekar, Director CSIR-IICT highlighted that "There is the role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as CSIR-CCMB tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in the development of drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd. is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of Covid-19".

Raghumitra Alla, Director, Lee Pharma said, "This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for 2-DG, API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options. Further CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad is well-known for its high-quality research & development of various new molecules and we feel proud to be associated with them."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021