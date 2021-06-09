Bahraich: Stone idol found in field, admin informs Archaeology Dept

A stone idol depicting a man riding a horse was found in an agriculture field here on Wednesday morning, after which people gathered there to see it and the authorities informed the Archaeology Department to carry out the necessary investigation. The idol was found buried by Sabir Ali while he was carrying out digging work in the field at Bhawani village in Mahsi tehsil, according to an official.

Villagers gathered there to see it as soon as the news about it spread in the area. Mahsi SDM S N Tripathi said Sabir Ali immediately informed the administration about it. The idol has been brought to the district treasury and the Archaeology Department has been informed for investigation, the SDM said. The stone idol depicts a man riding a horse, he said, adding that only after investigation by experts from the Archaeology Department, actual information about it can be given.

