Five youths drown in Saryu river in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Saryu river near Ganai Gangoli in the district here on Wednesday, officials said.

All the bodies were recovered from the river by police personnel with the help of locals, Gangolihat SDM B S Fonia said.

The youths were returning from a marriage party when they decided to bathe in the river, he said, adding that they did not realize that the river was in spate after the recent downpour.

They were swept away by the swift currents of the river and drowned, he said.

Residents of Kona Dhaulia village, the youths were identified as Ravindra Kumar (16), Salil Kumar (15), Mohit (16), Ramesh (15), and Piyush (15), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

