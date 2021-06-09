At 42.7 deg C, Jammu records season's hottest day
The city recorded its hottest day of the season on Wednesday with the mercury settling at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, a Meteorological department official said. The minimum temperature in Jammu was 29.7 degrees Celsius, which was also five degrees above season's average and the highest till date, the officials said. Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under scorching heat for the last week, bringing alive water bodies as youths could be seen enjoying a bath to cool themselves. The weatherman has predicted wet weather in the coming days with the main activity on June 13. ''Isolated rain is expected on June 11, followed by scattered rain the next day and widespread rain on June 13,'' the MeT official said.
Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius, he said.
