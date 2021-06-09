Left Menu

Walnut Medical develops oxygen concentrator based on pressure swing adsorption technology

It is currently being supplied to various government, defence, military hospitals in India and is also making them available for the general public through its distribution network across India, it added.DSTs support helped them push their endeavour forward with 5 litres and 10 litres models and invest in quality moulds to compete against products from Japan, USA, and China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:41 IST
Walnut Medical develops oxygen concentrator based on pressure swing adsorption technology
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Mohali-based Walnut Medical has developed a medical grade oxygen concentrator based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology with an oxygen purity of above 96 per cent, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Wednesday.

The concentrator will be available in 5 litres and 10 litres categories.

''Pressure swing adsorption technology separates single gases from a gas mixture. PSA is a non-cryogenic air separation (near ambient temperature separation processes) process that is commonly used in commercial practice. These two parameters are most critical for patients suffering from COVID or other respiratory problems,'' the DST said.

Oxygen saturation levels of patients have been a major challenge in the treatment of COVID-19, especially in the second wave of the pandemic, the DST said.

It added that the company was supported by CAWACH 2020 grant of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) under the DST, and they developed the oxygen concentrator in a year to reduce dependence on imports.

Walnut Medical Oxygen Concentrator is tested for patient safety, electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility under international safety standards.

''The complete mould design, development of all electronics, moulding, control system, sieve tower, and all related parts and accessories has been done in India. It is currently being supplied to various government, defence, military hospitals in India and is also making them available for the general public through its distribution network across India,'' it added.

DST's support helped them push their endeavour forward with 5 litres and 10 litres models and invest in quality moulds to compete against products from Japan, USA, and China. An IIT-Delhi incubation team worked with them to help the technology see the light of the day, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021